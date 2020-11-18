Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $33,000 Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CODX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $2,804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of -2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 53.95%. Research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

