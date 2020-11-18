Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $33,000 Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CODX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $2,804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of -2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 53.95%. Research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares MSCI China ETF Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
iShares MSCI China ETF Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
Avantor, Inc. Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
Avantor, Inc. Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $484,000 in Sprott Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $484,000 in Sprott Inc.
MongoDB, Inc. Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
MongoDB, Inc. Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
Burlington Stores, Inc. Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc
Burlington Stores, Inc. Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report