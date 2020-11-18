1,330 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $191.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares MSCI China ETF Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
iShares MSCI China ETF Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
Avantor, Inc. Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
Avantor, Inc. Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $484,000 in Sprott Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $484,000 in Sprott Inc.
MongoDB, Inc. Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
MongoDB, Inc. Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
Burlington Stores, Inc. Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc
Burlington Stores, Inc. Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report