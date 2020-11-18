1,330 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $191.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

