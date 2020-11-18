CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 988 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mplx were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

