Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CEO Sells $5,097,500.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $5,097,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at $76,937,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $199.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $214.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 124.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.