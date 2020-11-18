Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CEO Sells $5,097,500.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $5,097,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at $76,937,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IPGP stock opened at $199.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $214.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.52.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
