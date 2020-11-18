CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 70 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,743 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,086,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after buying an additional 386,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $179.34 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.01 and its 200 day moving average is $200.79. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $145,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $1,316,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

