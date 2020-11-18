CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $632,000 Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMMU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Immunomedics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360,258 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,601,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,864,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,546,000 after buying an additional 2,014,353 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at about $64,182,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Immunomedics by 287.7% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,911,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,736,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.55.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $87.93.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

