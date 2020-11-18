The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 189,826 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 41.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 128,918 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 249.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 12.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.