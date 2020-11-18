163 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $269.04 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.27 and a 52-week high of $273.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.47.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.