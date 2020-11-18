6,101 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,377,000 after acquiring an additional 173,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 46.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $196,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.