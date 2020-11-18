Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 51.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 687.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 538,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 469,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

NYSE HBI opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

