Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

