Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 334 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,720 shares of company stock worth $14,405,632. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

