iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

IEV opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

