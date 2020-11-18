Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $44,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 89,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

