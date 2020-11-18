HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,262.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,432 shares of company stock worth $30,595,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

