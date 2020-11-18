FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of FBK opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.31. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.