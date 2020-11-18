Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 112,272 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $41,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

