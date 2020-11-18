Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $250,000 in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52,944 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

AL opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

