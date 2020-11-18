American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 78.3% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 463.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 68,180 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 53,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

