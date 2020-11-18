429 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $46,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.