256 Shares in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 469.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $109.28 and a 52 week high of $177.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.78.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.