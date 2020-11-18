2,500 Shares in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $24.02.

