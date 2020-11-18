Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,336 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3,540.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 113.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Discovery by 40.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Discovery stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

