Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 166.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,040,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

