Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,651 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,001,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

