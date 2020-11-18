Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Primerica by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.56. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

