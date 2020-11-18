Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $258,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $215,354 over the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.98. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.