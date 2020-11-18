Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Medifast by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Medifast by 1,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Medifast alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.75.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.36. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $184.29. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.