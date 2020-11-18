Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $253,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BERY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. TheStreet raised Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

