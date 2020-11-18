Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,977 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 1,379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

NYSE TKR opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. The Timken Company has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,554 shares of company stock worth $5,141,436 in the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.