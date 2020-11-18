Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,652 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $257,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 91.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

