Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $51,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2,544.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $188.25 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Insiders have sold 63,277 shares of company stock worth $12,341,970 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

