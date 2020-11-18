11,148 Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Merchants by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Merchants by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

