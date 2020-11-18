Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 17,140 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 23.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in J2 Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

JCOM opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.32.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

