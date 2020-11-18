Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,090 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Preferred Bank by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth about $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 244.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $590.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

