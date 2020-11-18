6,723 Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $988.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

