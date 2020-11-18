Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fluor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,734,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 94,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.64. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.48). Fluor had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.