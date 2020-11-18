Securian Asset Management Inc Has $132,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 128.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 79,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,819,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,001,977 shares of company stock worth $33,845,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

