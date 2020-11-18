Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 65.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 97.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 85,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

