Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $436,244.06. Following the transaction, the president now owns 324,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,083,679.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,275 shares of company stock worth $15,649,760 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.