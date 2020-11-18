Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after buying an additional 1,404,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

