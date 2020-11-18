Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Covanta worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Covanta by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 7.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 47.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 36.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 145,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVA. ValuEngine cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

NYSE:CVA opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

