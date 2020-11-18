Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 613 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

