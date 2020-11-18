NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $56,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,150,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 336.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.