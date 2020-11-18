Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

