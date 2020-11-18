Securian Asset Management Inc Has $199,000 Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NYSE STL opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

