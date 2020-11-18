Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $13,808,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 216,729.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 240,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 152,751 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $5,182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $5,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.72 and a beta of 1.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

