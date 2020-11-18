Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $196.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day moving average of $167.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

