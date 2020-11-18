Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 12,192 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,245,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,887,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

