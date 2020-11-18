Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 38,756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73,637 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $254.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $259.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.08.

